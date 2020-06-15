UPDATE: Parking charges to resume tomorrow in Kilkenny City

All parking charges will be re-instated on streets and public carparks in Kilkenny City with effect from tomorrow, June 16.

The council relaxed charges and enforcement in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions to help support the pandemic response. The purpose was to allow people who absolutely needed to travel into the city to do so safely and to facilitate key workers to carry out their essential work with one less thing to worry about.

"Now as we move through the Government’s reopening phases and more traffic returns to our roads we have to be able to manage increased demand for parking spaces in order to keep the city moving smoothly during this period," said a council statement.

People should continue to ensure that they are observing all Government guidelines on social distancing and hygiene recommendations.

On-street parking charges resumed on Tuesday, June 2 and the following parking charges arrangements are coming into effect from tomorrow:

Parking Charges in all public carparks will recommence Tuesday 16th June.

Pay and Display parking to be permitted in Bus Bays on Castle Road and Goal Road until further notice.

From Monday, June 22, Wolfe Tone Street car parking charges to be amended as follows:

0 – 2 hours: €1

Each hour thereafter: €1

Maximum daily charge: €5

Public health and safety is clearly a priority and the council acknowledges that some people may be wary about using or queuing at the pay and display machines.

"We ask that the public observe social distancing if queuing to pay at a machine and observe hand hygiene guidelines once they have completed a transaction," says the council.

"The pay machines at the four barrier operated carparks in Kilkenny City at Market Yard, Fairgreen, Friary Street and St Mary's can facilitate contactless payments."

Kilkenny County Council currently operates a Pay by Phone / App parking service available on up to 110 long stay, low tariff parking spaces in the city which facilitates contactless payments. Details of the location of these areas are on our website at the following link: