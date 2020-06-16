Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The late Alfie Cullen

The death has occurred of Alfie Cullen, Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Alfie passed away peacefully on Monday. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Barry, daughter Hazel, sisters Margaret and Ruth, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House private please due to Covid restrictions. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Cullen family please use the online service on RIP.ie.

The late Alice Kelly (née Dooley)

The death has occurred of Alice Kelly (née Dooley), St Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, June 14, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Alice, beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Seamus, Carmel, Brendan, Bernard and Adrian, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Mary, Karin, Johanna and Deirdre, grandchildren Evan, Darren, Karen, Andrea, John, Erik, Remco, Sander, Caoimhe and Fionn, great grandchildren Jamie, Mya, Sophie, Katie, Ciara and Fiadh, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral (max 25 people) will take place on Tuesday, June 16 at 11am in St Josph's Church, Foulkstown with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave St Fiacre's Place at 10.30am.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Alice's family can do so on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late SR Jude Moore

The death has occurred of SR Jude Moore, Birchwood, Tullahought, Kilkenny. SR Jude Moore, Sisters of Mercy, Chicago and formerly of Birchwood, Tullahought, Kilkenny. Died June 9. Deeply regretted by her loving brother John, niece, nephew, relatives, friends and Mercy Community.

Burial on Wednesday, June 17 in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Chicago.