Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The late Alfie Cullen

The death has occurred of Alfie Cullen, Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Alfie passed away peacefully on Monday. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Barry, daughter Hazel, sisters Margaret and Ruth, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Alfie's remains will arrive at The Church of the Assumption Slieverue on Wednesday for private funeral mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House private please due to Covid restrictions. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Cullen family please use the on-line service on RIP.ie.

The late Sheila Iveson (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Sheila Iveson (née Walsh), Blackrock, Cork and formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny, June 16, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Hospice, Cork, Sheila, beloved wife of the late Paul and much loved mother of Jeremiah, sadly missed by her loving son, sisters Bridget and Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral (max 25 people) will take place on Thursday (June 18) at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny with interment therafter in St Kieran's Cemetery. Those who may have liked to attend but cannot may view the Requiem Mass at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Sheila's family please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Mary Tennyson (née Donnelly)

The death has occurred of Mary Tennyson (née Donnelly), Firgrove, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 15. Mary is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband John, daughter Katie, sons Thomas, Luke and James, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current National Health Guidelines a private funeral will take place on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, followed by interment in Cappagh Cemetery. House private please.