Sinn Féin President to consult with childcare workers from the South-east

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and local TD Kathleen Funchion will today hold a regional consultation (via Zoom) with childcare workers from Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

This is the first in a series of regional engagements on the future of the childcare sector and the concerns of workers as childcare facilities begin to reopen.

"Consulting and listening to workers on the frontline is crucially important to us in Sinn Féin," said Deputy McDonald.

"With the future uncertain for both workers and families that rely on childcare facilities, it is crucial that the voices and concerns of the sector are heard. I look forward to engaging with workers from across the South-east today."