Summer Stars Reading Adventure kicks off in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council has announced that the Summer Stars Reading Adventure continues this summer, albeit in a slightly different fashion.

This year, the challenge runs from Monday, June 22 until Friday, August 28 in Kilkenny, and can be done digitally.

Summer Stars is a National Initiative under the Right to Read Literacy Programme, and is designed to encourage children of all ages to enjoy reading as a hobby, and help maintain reading and literacy levels throughout the break from school.

With children spending more time at home, this years’ challenge has been tailored accordingly, by increasing access to more eBooks and eAudiobooks on Borrowbox than ever before, along with eMagazines, and a programme of storytimes, quizzes and much more online. If you prefer a physical book, just check kilkennylibrary.ie.

Kilkenny Library social media platforms for current details of branches providing service to the public. Full details of how

Summer Stars works are available on kilkennylibrary.ie.

To join the challenge, children need a current library membership and Summer Stars reading card, which allows you to track your progress as you go along. Reading cards can be down loaded from kilkennylibrary.ie, or collected by pre-booked appointment from library branches that are providing services. If you need to join the library, you can sign up online at kilkennylibrary.ie, or by phoning Library Headquarters on 056 7794160.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue this initiative with the children of Kilkenny this year, and feel the importance of reading for fun is more essential than ever under the current circumstances” says executive librarian, Aisling Kelly.

“It is easier than ever to access our ever-increasing online resources, so you can participate fully this year without even leaving the comfort of home!”

increase

Every year has seen an increase in the number of children completing this challenge, and last year was no different with almost 2,000 children receiving a certificate of completion, so organisers hope this year will be the same.

For more information see www.kilkennylibrary.ie or the library social media pages.