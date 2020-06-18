Permission denied for 73 house development in Kilkenny city

An application to build 73 houses on the outskirts of Kilkenny city has been refused by Kilkenny County Council.

The proposed development was for a site at Ayrfield with access from Granges Road.

Kilkenny County Council received the application from Kevin Moore Building Contractor Ltd.

The plan sought to construct 73 residential dwellings consisting of seven five-bedroom detached houses, 21 four-bedroom houses, 20 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, four two-bedroom apartments and 10 detached garages.

Vehicular site entrance was to be from Granges Road, with individual entrances to proposed houses fronting Granges Road, boundary treatments, public open space, provision of foul and surface water connections/disposal, and all associated site works.