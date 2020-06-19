Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 19, 2020

The late Jackie Dooley (née O'Reilly)

The death has occurred of Jackie Dooley (née O'Reilly). Late of Kennyswell Road, Kilkenny and St Michael's, Cappoquin, Waterford, June 14 (suddenly). Much loved mother of Kirsten and Thomas and beloved partner of Nicky. Predeceased by her much loved twin brother Joey. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, partner, sisters Bernadette, Pauline, Marian, Nan and Maureen, brothers Joe and Denis, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass for immediate family and close friends only (max 25 people) will take place on Saturday, June 20 in St Mary's Cathedral at 11am followed by burial in St Declan's Cemetery, Cappoquin, Waterford (arriving at 2.15pm approximately).

Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, Jackie's Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late John (Jack) Fennelly

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Fennelly, Greenshill, June 18, peacefully, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, John (Jack), beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, sadly missed by his loving brother Donal, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, June 20, at 2pm in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny followed by interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Those who may have wished to attend can view Requiem Mass on www.stcanicesparish.ie. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Jack's family may do so on RIP.ie.

The late David (Blondie) Hanlon

The death has occurred of David (Blondie) Hanlon, (Tommy Martin Place and formerly of 10 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny) June 16, unexpectedly, at his home, David (Blondie), beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth Hanlon, sadly missed by his brothers Billy and John, sisters Rose, Liz, Bernie and Margaret, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral (max 25 people) will take place on Saturday, June 20 at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny with interment therafter in St Kieran's Cemetery.

Those who may have liked to attend but cannot may view the Requiem Mass at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for David's family please do so on RIP.ie

The late Joseph Walsh

The death has occurred of Joseph Walsh, Outrath, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, June 17, peacefully, at home and in the loving care of his family, Joseph, sadly missed by his loving wife Lilly, sons Richard and Joseph, daughters Mary, Sheila, Nora, Pauline and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, Noel, Peter, Nicky, Tony and Pat, daughters-in-law Ann and Suzanne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral (max 25 people) will take place on Saturday, June 20 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave messages of condolence to Joseph'e family may do so at RIP.ie.