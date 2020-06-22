Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 22, 2020

The late Jimmy Brennan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Brennan, Kilkenny Street, Freshford, Kilkenny. Suddenly, at his residence. Son of the late Dave and Mary. Brother of the late Mary and Helen. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Josie and Frankie, sisters Bernadette, Kit, Noreen, Assumpta, Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his good friend JJ Maher, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass (max 25 people) will take place in St Lachtain's Church on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Graine Cemetery. Those wishing to view Jimmy's funeral mass and graveside service can do so at the following link on Tuesday http://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

The late Hugh Hutchinson

The death has occurred of Hugh Hutchinson, Kellsboro, Kells, Kilkenny. Suddenly on Friday, June 19, following an accident. Pre-deceased by his parents, Terence and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Fiona, mother-in-law Pearl, sister-in-law Trisha, brother-in-law Sean, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Hugh’s family, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday June 23, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Churchyard, Kells at 4pm. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Teddy Kenny

The death has occurred of Teddy Kenny, Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, June 20, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home, Teddy, beloved husband of the late Teresa and much loved father of Peter and Michael, sadly missed by his loving sons, sister Josie (London), daughter-in-law Nicki, grandchildren Chris, Cian, Yonas and Noah, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral (max 25 people) will take place on Wednesday (June 24) at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny with interment therafter in St Kieran's Cemetery.

House Private. Those who may have liked to attend but cannot may view the Requiem Mass at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Teddy's family please do so on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team or The Alzheimer Society, Kilkenny.

The late Nicholas (Nixie) Murphy

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nixie) Murphy, Garryduff, Gowran, Kilkenny, died June 21. Predeceased by his loving son Terence. Beloved husband of Kathleen, and much loved father of Michael, Nicholas, Gerard, Margaret, Ann, Susan, Sandra, Paula, and Aoife. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place in church of the Assumption Paulstown on Tuesday, June 23 at 11am followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown. Messages of condolence can be left at RIP.ie. House private please.

The late Walter Aylward

The death has occurred of Walter Aylward , Cheshire Home, John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford / Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Walter Aylward, Cheshire Home, John's Hill, Waterford and late of Derrylackey, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Friday, June 19 peacefully, Walter will be sadly missed by his brothers Richard, Phil and Tom, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Walter on Monday, June 22, in All Saint's Church, Knockmoylan, at 11am followed by burial in in the adjoining cementery. A celebration of Walter's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Walter's family can do so on RIP.ie.