House on outskirts of Kilkenny City ransacked during burglary
file pic
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a house in The Orchard on Friday where rooms were ransacked.
According to a garda spokesperson a side window was damaged indicating that this was the point of entry.
All the rooms upstairs were ransacked, the office and a number of drawers downstairs were gone through.
The incident occurred sometime between midday and 8pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on (056) 7775000.
