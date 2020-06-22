Business premises in Gowran robbed at knifepoint

Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a business premises on Gowran’s Main Street.

The robbery occurred on Saturday (June 20) between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

A man entered the shop and approached the counter he produced a knife and asked the owner to open the till. He also took some tablets from behind the counter.

It is unknown what direction he travelled upon leaving the shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Goresbridge on (059) 9775202.