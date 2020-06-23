Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 23, 2020

The late Maura Heffernan

The death has occurred of Maura Heffernan, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, June 22 at St Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bob and much loved mother of Jim and Margaret. She will be deeply missed by her loving son, daughter, sisters Lucy and Ann, brother Frank, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Mikaylah, Callen, Kelsey, Caitlyn, Cara and Makenna, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for immediate family and close friends only (max 25 people) will take place on Thursday, June 25, in St Mary's Cathedral at 11am, followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Maura's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time.

For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, Maura's Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late Geraldine Kelly (née Keating)

The death has occurred of Geraldine Kelly (née Keating), Cruttenclogh, Coon, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Geraldine will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughter Joanne, sons Anthony, Alan and Aidan, brother Tom, sisters Bridie, Deirdre, Ann and Margaret, godchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

The late John Kennedy

The death has occurred of John Kennedy; Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny, June 21 peacefully in his 94th year in the care of Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy) and loving father of Pat, Noeleen, Donie and Carmel. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Mary, Bridie, Josie & Alice, brother Pat, sons-in-law Michael and Tommy. Kerstin and Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for John on Tuesday. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot may leave a personal message by using the condolence book at RIP.ie. John's funeral will leave Airmount via the Airmount Road at 11.45am tomorrow on route to The Church of The Assumption, Slieverue for Requiem Mass at noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The late Michael O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Michael O'Sullivan, 8 Shamrock Grove, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Michael passed away, suddenly, at his home. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Damien, Michael and Gary, daughter-in-law Michelle, sisters Helen and Sheila, brothers John and Paul, aunts Veronica and Theresa, grandchildren Adam, Lexi and Ali, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the O'Sullivan family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie.