Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday June 24, 2020

The late Geraldine Kelly (née Keating)

The death has occurred of Geraldine Kelly (née Keating) Cruttenclogh, Coon, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Geraldine will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughter Joanne, sons Anthony, Alan and Aidan, brother Tom, sisters Bridie, Deirdre, Ann and Margaret, godchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday (social distancing in operation). A private family Mass for family and friends will take place in Saint Brigid's Church, Coon on Thursday morning at 10.30am. (Due to the Covid 19 directive 25 people are allowed in the Church). Private Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

A Memorial Mass for Geraldine will take place at a later date

The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

The late Mary McWey (née Tynan)

The death has occurred of Mary McWey (née Tynan), 'Sleatty House', Sleatty, Carlow and Goresbridge, Kilkenny

Mary McWey died on June 22 2020 (peacefully) at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Formerly of Killure, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny. Widow of James (Jim); sadly missed by her sons James and John, daughter Yvonne, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends Predeceased by her brother John.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam using this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 24th) after which Mary will be laid to rest in Sleatty Cemetery.

The late Michael O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Michael O'Sullivan, 8 Shamrock Grove, Kilmacow, Kilkenny/Waterford

Michael passed away, suddenly, at his home. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Damien, Michael and Gary, daughter-in-law Michelle, sisters Helen and Sheila, brothers John and Paul, aunts Veronica and Theresa, grandchildren Adam, Lexi and Ali, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael's remains will leave his residence on Thursday, arriving at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow for private funeral mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rosedale Residential Home Kilmacow. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the O'Sullivan family can use the on-line service below.