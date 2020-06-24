Gardaí investigate burglary in Cuffesgrange

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ballymack, Cuffesgrange between 9pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday.

A domestic garage was broken into and two black and yellow Carrera bicycles were taken. The bikes are worth €700 each.

A window to the front of the garage was forced open in order to gain access.

Contact Gardaí in Callan on (056) 770 6630 with any information or if offered the bikes for sale.