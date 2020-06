Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating the theft of tools and equipment from a trailer unit.

Three rachet straps, three hydrolic pipes and an adjustable spanner were taken from the unit which was parked on the roadside at Cloughabrody, Thomastown between 7pm on Saturday evening and 7am Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150.