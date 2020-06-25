Kilkenny illustrator shortlisted for global award for his work on West Cork Podcast Live Show 

Kilkenny-based artist Alé Mercado is shortlisted for the World Illustration Awards, for his work for West Cork Podcast Live Show in the Design Category.

The World Illustration Awards are delivered annually by The AOI in partnership with the Directory of Illustration.

Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey’s West Cork was named by Time Magazine as one of the 50 best podcasts in the world.

For their live shows they approached Kilkenny illustrator Alé Mercado to produce backdrop images that would accompany their words on stage.



Alé went on to create a number of landscapes composing digitally 60+ handmade monoprints that would then be subtly animated to evoque the beautiful yet rough scenery of West Cork, where the events took place.

“I wanted to make images that would complement and contextualise what was said on the stage, thus helping the spoken word progress the character’s stories," Alé told the Kilkenny People.

"This year's shortlist reflects the breadth of creative solutions that illustration and animation can deliver, from works that literally walk you through a story using scenes and characters, to pieces with a subtler, conceptual narrative. The power of the medium is truly on display here," said Elizabeth Owen, President, Directory of Illustration



The judging panel including industry names such as D.W. Pine from TIME, illustrator Axel Scheffler, and Erich Nagler, Lead Art Director for Google Doodles, has selected the shortlist which includes projects from all 10 categories by both New Talent and Professional Illustrators from across the globe.

Exploration category judge, writer, and co-founder of Yellowzine, Aisha Ayoade commented:

"This competition receives submissions from a wide breadth of creatives with outstanding levels of skill and great control of their craft. Even when artists respond to the same category or tap into similar emotions through their work, each submission tells a unique story with a unique voice and though it's been very difficult to choose, it has been a joy to explore.”

All works from the shortlist will be featured in a new Online Showcase from September 2020, offering an exciting insight into the stories behind the projects, and commissioner and industry insights into the shortlist. The category and overall winners will be announced on 21 October, launching an exciting online Celebration Programme exploring different aspects of the illustration industry through online events and presentations

The World Illustration Awards is a year-long celebration and showcase of illustration, bringing together creatives, industry, commissioners and art directors, supporting our global illustration community to thrive more than ever.

The full shortlist can be viewed on The AOI website at: www.theaoi.com/wia

