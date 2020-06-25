Tributes paid to Kilkenny farmer who was killed in accident

A farmer who died following a tragic accident in Kells on Friday is fondly remembered by family and friends as ‘a true gentleman’ whose ‘positivity and knowledge of all manner of subjects were always enjoyed’.

Hugh Hutchinson (61) died in a farming accident last Friday near Kells.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions his funeral, which took place on Tuesday was private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. He was buried on Tuesday at St Mary’s Churchyard in Kells.

Tributes were paid online remembering a kind and great friend and family man who loved rugby and was passionate about tillage.

Michael Keane, President, Munster Rugby said: “We are so sorry to hear of Hugh’s untimely passing; but be assured that you are not alone during this sad time - the Munster rugby family are with you, shoulder to shoulder.” Tributes were also posted from the Munster Rugby Supporters Club.

Marianne Mulhall from Teasgasc also posted that ‘his passing is a great loss to the wider tillage farming community’ while the IFA National Grain Committee of said his contribution was ‘invaluable’.

Another friend from the farming community posted on RIP.ie

“Over many years we met at various farming events and IFA functions and I always enjoyed his company and respected his knowledge and opinions. He was a good and committed tillage farmer and a thoroughly decent guy. We have lost a good man.”