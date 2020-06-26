Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 26, 2020

The late Pat Barry

The death has occurred of Thomas “Pat” Barry, Lintown Avenue, Kilkenny and formerly of Screen and Ballymurn, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. (Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny). Beloved Husband of the late Anne, loving father of Margaret, Bridget and William, much loved brother of Alice and the late John, Stasia, Ita, Eileen & Bridget. Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Jack, Melissa, Laura, Dan, Aidan, James & Harry, sons-in-law John Mc and John O, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, great neighbours and many, many friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Lukes Hospital, Co Kilkenny.

Owing to the current Government restrictions, a private Family Funeral Mass will be held for Pat in Kilkenny on Saturday with burial afterwards in Ballymurn Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may leave a message of sympathy in the online "condolences" section on rip.ie. A public Memorial Mass to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a later date.

The late Helen Brennan (Cloney) (née McCarthy)

The death has occurred of Helen Brennan (Cloney) (née McCarthy), 15 Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny suddenly at home. Helen will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tom, daughter Ann-Marie, sons Tommy, Florence, Adrian, brothers Billy, Charlie, Anjoe and Florence, sisters Margaret, Ann, Catherine and Eithne, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Adrian's residence, No. 5 Old School Crescent, Moneenroe (R95 PP98), on Friday from noon-8pm. For those who wish to call to the house as an expression of sympathy can do so. In accordance with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral (maximum 25 people) will take place on Saturday (June 27) at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view the Requiem Mass at www.cloghparish.ie

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Helen's family please use the online condolence book below. A memorial Mass for Helen will take place at a later date.

The late Noreen King (née Bergin)

The death has occurred of Noreen King (née Bergin) of Crickstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath and formerly Castlemarket, Attanagh, Co. Kilkenny who passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Noreen was predeceased by her husband Nicky, sister’s Mary and Rita, brothers Mick, Kieran and Tom. Missed by her sisters Bernice and Breda, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Noreen on Saturday in St Andrew's Church, Curragha. A webcam link to share the funeral mass with the family will be posted on www.rip.ie