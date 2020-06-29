Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 29, 2020

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, (Agri-Contractor), Damerstown, Castlecomer, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents; Bill, Betty, and brother Liam. John will be missed by his loving Family; wife Margaret, daughter Eilís, son Séan, sister Majella, grand-daughter Sophie, son-in-law Tomás, brothers-in-law Nicky, Gerard, Frankie, and Tom, niece Grace, nephews John and Brian, uncles, cousins, relatives, great neighbours, and many many friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 3pm-8pm on Monday, concluding with vigil prayers and Rosary at 8pm (social distancing in operation). A private Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in St Brendan's Church, Muckalee, on Tuesday morning at 11am. (Due to the Covid-19 directive, 50 people are allowed in the Church). John will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for John will take place at a future date. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

The late Christina Ryan (nee O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Christina (Ina/Chris) Ryan (nee O'Brien), Knockanore, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Clonmore, Errill, Laois, peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, June 28. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Haul) Ryan. Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Joan, Mary, Kathleen, Martina and Ita, her beloved grandchildren Róisín, Adam, Kevin, Caitlín, Noah, Sorcha, Ruth, Lorcàn, Zoe, Ciara, Oisìn and James, sons in law, Louise, Laura, other nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Larry, Peg, Jim, Kit, Bill, Patsy, Michael, Sean, Una and Breda.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery, Tullaherin, Kilkenny. A message of sympathy can be left by going to condolence at RIP.ie. Live video link: https://youtu.be/KXNepOcNhEM

The late Ellen (Nellie) Quigley (née Carberry)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Quigley (née Carberry), Connolly Terrace and late of Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford / Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Geoff. Loving and much loved mother of Mary, Eileen, Kay, Claire, Joan, Michael, Paddy, James, Geoffrey and Tony (Germany). Will be sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Private funeral will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please donations in lieu to the Solas Centre Waterford via the following link: https://solascentre.ie/donate/

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.