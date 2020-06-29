Sixteen new Turnkey social houses in Kilmacow

Local TD John Paul Phelan was confirmed that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has approved funding for Kilkenny County Council’s Turnkey Housing Project in Lower Kilmacow.

Kilkenny County Council will be working in partnership with DFL Construction, who are ready to start the project. The Kilmacow Turnkey Housing Project will provide high quality, new homes to 16 families on the housing list.

"I look forward to seeing the houses being built and these families moving into their new homes as soon as possible," he said.

"The collaborative approach to the provision of social housing is at the heart of this outgoing Government’s Rebuilding Ireland programme. Rebuilding Ireland has been one of the most ambitious programmes in recent years in terms of developing a strong pipeline of social housing projects across the country and it is vital in tackling what is undoubtedly the greatest challenge facing the state.

"The significant investment provided by my Department through Rebuilding Ireland to date has facilitated new and innovative social housing projects across Ireland and has laid the groundwork for future Governments to curb this crisis while delivering high quality homes for tenants."