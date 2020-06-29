Male arrested following drug seizure on outskirts of Kilkenny City

A man in his twenties was arrested following the seizure of a quantity of cannabis at a business premises in the Waterford Road of Kilkenny City yesterday evening.

A member of the public reported suspicious activity to gardaí who responded and arrested a male in possession of approximately €1300 worth of cannabis. It is understood that the drugs were intended for sale and supply in the local drugs market.

The suspect was arrested and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station. He was charged and released on station bail and is due before Kilkenny District Court in relation to the matter next month.