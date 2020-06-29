Cost of Kells bridge repairs expected to be ‘significant’

Works to repair the bridge in Kells are likely to start at the end of July or in early August, and the cost is expected to be ‘significant’, according to a senior council engineer.

The bridge, which is listed as protected structure and a National Monument, lost a significant portion of its wall when it was struck by a tractor and trailer transporting silage last month. An operation to recover the old capping stone from the river took place recently.

Senior engineer with Kilkenny County Council Seamus Kavanagh says all repair works will require a methodology, design and specification by way of a Section 57 Declaration. Kilkenny County Council is now waiting on reports from a structural engineer and a conservationist.

Mr Kavanagh has confirmed there are no costings for the repairs as yet — “but they will be significant with consultant reports, specialist stone masons, scaffolding and traffic management required for the project”.