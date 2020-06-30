Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The late Seamus Desmond (Des) Canning

The death has occurred of Seamus Desmond (Des) Canning, (Kilkenny/ Wexford/ and Woodford, Co Galway), June 29 (peacefully) surrounded by his devoted family after an illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Vera (nee Walsh), adored father of Harry, Liam, Maeve, Sheila and Jim, loving brother of Ray, Mike and Mary, cherished grandfather of Jack, James, Isabelle, Cathal, Sean, Aisling, Cormac, Clodagh, Sarah, Billy, James and Ruadh. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 1) at 11am in St Patrick's Church followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. Current government guidelines regarding public gatherings will apply. For those who wish to offer condolences to the family, please do so in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Marjorie McGrath (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Marjorie McGrath (née Delaney), Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and formerly of The Watergate, Kilkenny and Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel, Tipperary) June 29, peacefully, in the loving care of her son Ciarán and the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Marjorie, beloved wife of the late John McGrath (Ard Gaoithe and Lisronagh, Clonmel) and much loved mother of Ciarán, sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (June 30) at 2pm in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Current government guidelines regarding public gatherings will apply. House private please.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Marjorie's family may do so on RIP.ie. Ciarán would like to acknowldge the support he has received from St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Castlecomer District Hospital, the Alzheimers Society and Dr Colm Costello and staff, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.