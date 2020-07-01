Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The late Rita Dowling (née Lewis)

The death has occurred of Rita Dowling (née Lewis), The Fairways, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Stoneyford and Margate, Kent), June 29, in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Rita, beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Robert, Carron and Mark, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Marian and Norma, brother Keith, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Lynn and Yvonne, grandchildren Seán, Maria, Gavin, Janet, Alex, Isabelle and Evan, her lifelong friend Diana, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, from 5pm to7 pm with strict adherence to social distancing. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny. Interment therafter in Muckalee Cemetery.

Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com. In accordance with most recent HSE guidelines, attendance at church may be no more than 50 people. If you wish to leave message of condolence for Rita's family, please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Grant (neé Grace)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Grant (neé Grace) of Villa Park, Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Ballyfliugh, Windgap, Kilkenny. Peacefully on June 29 at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) and loving mother to her children John, Miriam, Robert and Siobhan. Sadly missed by her children, brothers Eddie and Jimmy, grandchildren Eoghan, Katelyn, Jenny, Robert, Declan, Robert, Oisín and Jamie, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends all who loved her dearly.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may watch the funeral service on Thursday, July 2 at 11am by following the link https://www.navanroadparish.com. You may also leave a condolence message on RIP.ie. No flowers please.

The late Esther Lynn (née Piggott)

The death has occurred of Esther Lynn (née Piggott), Suirview, Grannagh, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and formerly of Tullow Road, Carlow. Esther passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her late husband Ambrose and her late sisters Ina and Maureen. Much loved mother of Catriona, Padraig and William. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Esther's remains will arrive at St Senan's Church, Kilmacow on Thursday for private Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Lynn family may use the online service on RIP.ie.

The family wish to extend their gratitude to Dr Helen Connolly, Tycor, The Waterford Homecare Team, Bridie Coyne and staff of Clannad Cate.