Suite of new road safety measures agreed for Castlecomer

Kilkenny County Council is working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland on new safety measures from the garda station on the N78 in Castlecomer extending to a section of the Dublin Road.

The proposed scheme will be funded 100% by TII and will include several improvements for pedestrians. Local councillors Denis Hynes and Pat Fitzpatrick have welcomed the proposals.

Cllr Hynes said he was particularly glad to see those he has been working on in collaboration with Michelle Weldon and staff of the SOS. Deenview Centre, Castlecomer provides a day service for adults with an intellectual disability from the locality. Cllr Hynes has facilitated several meetings with staff of the SOS and area engineer Philippe Beubry, and says he’s delighted to see the provision of a signalised pedestrian crossing for this location.

“The new crossing will facilitate safe access to local amenities such as the library, Community Hall, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Discovery Park, GP services, local professionals and all local shops, particularly the Texaco garage on the opposite side of the road,” said Cllr Hynes.

“The placement of a controlled pedestrian crossing close to the entrance to Deenview Centre will prove invaluable in assisting with the life skills programme that are run there and would also provide a safer experience for those who are independent and using the service when they are crossing the road.”

Also included is a signalised pedestrian crossing at the Presentation Convent Primary School, improved crossing facilities at the Maryville junction, and improvements to the existing uncontrolled crossing serving the Community Hall. The safety measures will include refreshed road markings and a high friction surface.