Kilkenny site searched as part of national investigation into tampering of horse identification passports and microchips

Kilkenny sites were searched as part of a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigation.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland conducted planned searches at locations in Kilkenny, Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, and Westmeath. A total of seven sites were searched at the start of June, including farms, houses and a commercial premises.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by members of The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation into offences of deception pursuant to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001 surrounding fraudulent practices regarding tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.

This is a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation led operation supported by officers from, Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

Gardaí have now issued a statement to say they have arrested five men, aged between 35 and 55 years, on 30th June, for the offence of participation in a criminal organisation contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The five arrested males are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Carrick-on-Shannon, Longford and Roscommon Garda Stations.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into a number of persons engaged in offences of organised deception and fraudulent practices, involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.