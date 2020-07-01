Breaking: Kilkenny has a new junior minister

Kilkenny has a new Minister of State in the Dáil with details of the new posts being announced this afternoon.

The cabinet has just finished meeting and the names of 17 TDs who will occupy the junior minister positions are being confirmed.

Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan, who was elected to the Dáil in Carlow-Kilkenny for the first time in February, has been named Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform. He is one of the longest serving members of the Green Party. He endorsed the idea of his party going into government early on, and publicly backed his leader at a time when internal disputes and disunity threatened to derail the coalition deal.

Heritage and electoral reform, his new brief, are both topics on which he has spoken at length in his time as a public representative.

The Green Party had say on three posts today, and Joe O’Brien (Dublin Fingal) and Ossian Smyth (Dún Laoghaire) were also announced as junior ministers.

There is disappointment for Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan, who has missed out. He served as Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Electoral Reform since 2017, and was one of the 28 Fine Gael TDs vying for the seven posts within his party's allocation.