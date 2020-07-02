Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 2, 2020

The late Edward Dowland

The death has occurred of Edward Dowland, Moyle Valley, New Ross, Wexford / New Ross, Kilkenny and late of Bournemouth and Barton-Le -Clay, England. July 1. Edward George loving husband of Lynda and father of Amanda and (Garry recently deceased April 2020). Deeply regretted by his loving family son-in-law Tom grandchildren Craig and Lyanne, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 6pm-8pm tomorrow, Thursday 2nd July. Please adhere to social distance at all times. A private Family Cremation service will take place on Friday, July 3. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Edward's family can do using the condolence book on RIP.ie.

The late Kitty Phelan (née Wall)

death has occurred of Kitty Phelan (née Wall), Newtown, Bonnettstown, Kilkenny, July 1, peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family, Kitty, after a short illness, beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of James, Declan and Paddy, dear sister of Breda, Tommy, Hughie, Patty, Eddie, Jim, Ann, Martina and the late Ita, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Audrey and Sinead, grandchildren Kaitlin, Killian, Sophie and Padraig, great-granddaughter Lillie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, July 2, from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. House private at all other times. Visitors are kindly asked to adhere to current social distancing policies. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Canice's Church (max of 50 people in Church). Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stcanicesparish.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to Kitty's family, please do so at RIP.ie.