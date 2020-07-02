Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion promoted to Sinn Fein front bench

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has been appointed Sinn Féin's frontbench spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.



Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD announced the party's new frontbench team today. Deputy Funchion, who topped the poll in this constituency in February's general election, is now a frontbench spokesperson, having previously served in the junior spokesperson role for the Children and Youth affairs office.

"New government ministers will have to be on their toes and on top of their briefs because they will be matched by a very energetic, very determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition," said Deputy McDonald.

"We will hold the government to account, bring forward solutions and continue championing the change that so many people want. I am very proud of our new frontbench team and the fact that we have strong representation from rural Ireland, as well as our cities.

"Sinn Féin will provide constructive and critical opposition to this government. We will hold them to account, working with other parties in the opposition to do so. An effective opposition can achieve change by engaging constructively to bring forward solutions and force the government to act. The strong and competent team that I lead is committed to doing this at every opportunity.

"We will stand up for workers and families on the issues that matter. This means rebuilding the economy with decent work for decent pay at its core, as well as delivering affordable housing, a single-tier health system, public childcare and restoring the pension age to 65."

"We will work for a United Ireland; as the health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19 and Brexit have starkly exposed that an all-island approach is simply common sense.

"Ireland faces big challenges in the months ahead and we will be playing our part in delivering the change that is needed."