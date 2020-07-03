Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 3, 2020

The late Gerard Ryan

The death has occurred of Gerard Ryan, Kingsriver, Stoneyford, Kilkenny / Burncourt, Tipperary. Gerard, formerly of Boolakennedy, Cahir, Tipperary, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday at St Luke's Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Liam, Pat, Seamus and Declan, sisters Eileen and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Burncourt Cemetery (via Cahir. Tipperary) arriving at 1.30 pm approx. Due to current covid restrictions the Mass will be limited to family and friends. If you would like to offer your condolences to Gerard's family, please use the link below or alternatively you can send your message of sympathy by email to costiganfunerals@eircom.net. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.