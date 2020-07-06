Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 6, 2020

The late Henry Drea

The death has occurred of Henry Drea, Henry (Blackwell, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny) July 2, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Josie and much loved father of Sarah (Murphy), Tim, Mary (Brennan), Geoff, Siobhán (Meade) and John. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sisters Sr. Maura, Mairéad and Eileen, brother-in-law John, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Liam and sisters Cáit and Ann.

Removal from his residence on Sunday, July 5, to St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Current government guidelines regarding public gatherings will apply. For those who wish to offer condolences to the family, please do so in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

The late Angela Campion

The death has occurred of Angela Campion, Crosshaven and formerly of Paulstown, Kilkenny and Birmingham. On July 2, unexpectedly at home, Angela (late of University College Cork and RSVP Magazine), daughter of the late James and Bridie. Joining her late brothers Seamus and Ambrose and cousin Peter (Kearnes). Deeply mourned by her loving sisters Margaret, Bernie and Collette, brothers Denis, Johnny, Ollie, Kieran and her companion Teddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends especially her best friend and soul mate Susi.

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. To leave a message for Angela’s family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.