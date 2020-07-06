Opportunist thief targets visitors to rural graveyard in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car that occurred at St Michaels Cemetery in the Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh.

While visiting a grave in the cemetery last Thursday a woman’s car was broken into. The front passenger window was smashed and her handbag was grabbed. The incident occurred around 5.30pm.

Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant and not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Graignamanagh Garda Station on (059) 9725750.