Popular Kilkenny publican Brendan (Benji) Lawlor passes away

Tributes are being paid to a popular Kilkennyman and publican, Brendan (Benji) Lawlor, who has died.



Benji, of Pudding Lane and The Tholsel Bar, High Street, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. He was the beloved husband of Siobhán and father of three daughters, Jane, Grace and Gemma.

The Tholsel Bar is a venerated institution for many in Kilkenny, and Benji was the decent, knowledgeable, and kindly presence behind the counter.

Kilkenny RFC paid tribute to him on social media today, thanking him for his time and efforts for the club over many years.

"Benji was one of the best, he greeted everyone with a smile and was one of the most intelligent, wittiest and funniest people you could ever meet," the club said.

"His input and contribution to rugby in Kilkenny, as player, manager, mentor, supporter and most importantly as a friend, cannot be under estimated and will never be forgotten. He was a gentleman and character, who was respected and loved by the masses.

"He fought his short battle with illness with strength and showed admirable courage to battle through his illness. We pass our condolences and sympathies to his wife Siobhán, who served as club treasurer for many years, to his daughters, Jane, Grace and Gemma. To his mother Ann, to his brothers John, Tom and Philip and his sister Marie. Finally, our sympathies to the entire extended Lawlor family, particularly his brother-in-law & niece Packie and Orlá Henebry.

Benji will be sadly missed by his wife and daughters, mother Ann, brothers John, Tom and Philip, sister Marie, father-in-law Pat (Henebry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, members of Kilkenny Rugby Club and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, from 4 pm to 7pm in accordance with current social distancing guidelines. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral (max of 50 people) with funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam. Messages of condolence for Benji's family may be left on RIP.ie.