Gardaí arrest man carrying sword in Kilkenny
He was arrested and charged, and the blade was seized
Gardaí posted this picture on social media
Gardai arrested a man in the Newpark Fen area of Kilkenny yesterday, and seized a samurai-type sword.
The man was seen acting suspiciously in the area during the afternoon. The blade was discovered concealed under his clothing, and he was arrested and charged.
"This Samurai sword could inflict horrific injuries," said gardaí on social media.
