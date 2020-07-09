Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 9, 2020

The late Patrick (Paddy) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Fitzpatrick, Moston, Manchester, England and formerly of Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence in Manchester on Friday, June 26. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brother Seán, sisters Alice (Corrigan), Eileen (Dalton), Marie (Meaney) and Siobhan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, Paddy will be reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, July 10, from 7pm. Rosary and Vigil prayers will be recited at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 11am followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass at noon (Max 50 people). Burial will take place afterwards in Killaloe Cemetery.

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time

The late Mary O'Connor (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Doyle), 10 The Walled Garden Lodges, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Kilkenny (late of Gorey, Dungarvan and Kilsheelan), July 7, at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

Dearly beloved wife and best friend to Stephen, wonderful caring mother to Desmond, David, Kathryn (Jilly), Emma and Stephen. Predeceased by her beautiful darling daughter Susan, her son-in-law Robert Behan, her parents Stephen and Catherine Doyle of Gorey, brother Fr. Eamon (Stephen) OP and her sister Caroline RIP. Sadly missed by her sister Cecily Murphy and her brother Dick, son-in-law Maurice Neligan, daughters-in-law Marta and Inés, grandchildren Michael, Katie, Caroline, Emma, Laura and Patrick O’Connor, Maurice, David, Daniel and Grace Neligan and Emily and Patrick O’Connor Behan.



Funeral to arrive to the Church of Assumption, Thomastown (Co. Kilkenny) for Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, July 9, followed by burial in Stoneyford Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if decided, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.