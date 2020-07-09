Kilkenny software business launches CRM for the post-Covid environment

A Kilkenny software business has today launched a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM-Plus) platform for the post-Covid business environment.

MindaClient has launched ‘Rebuild’, which enables tailored management of sales,customer service, and most significantly, staff- time-management, all on one convenient digital platform. Covid-19 has changed the needs of businesses, with remote working now the norm.

MindaClient was established in 2002, and employs seven people. Founder and managing director Brian Kelly was quick to identify that the CRM needs of clients will substantially change in the post-Covid remote working world. Coupled with his personal experience of the new challenges of running a business remotely during the lockdown, he developed ‘Rebuild’ to provide the solution.

“Clients were asking for a tool to effectively manage their staff who were now working remotely," says Mr Kelly.

"Businesses needed to allocate work and check the progress of their teams and also continue to focus on sales, even though their sales teams and sales management could not meet face to face as frequently.”

The ability to manage staff, allocate work and check progress in real-time is a distinguishing feature of the ‘Rebuild’ platform in addition to the unique aspects of ‘MindaClient’ which offers over 100 customisable elements to its users. This ensures that each business gets its own tailored system that perfectly addresses its requirements. Training and support is included upfront. ‘Rebuild’ facilitates excellent customer care as everyone in the company can see the latest client information, as it happens.

“While I was working from home I saw my needs, and the needs of clients change substantially, so we set to work on ‘Rebuild’," Mr Kelly said.

"There will be much less face-to-face time between management and staff. Work will be assigned remotely. This will have implications for the sales pipeline and new methods are necessary to ensure the needs of clients are met... ’Rebuild’ makes this possible all from one secure platform. You could think of it as a CRM system PLUS, with a substantial new focus on staff management.”

For more information see www.mindaclient.com/rebuild.