Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 10, 2020

The late Ignatius Cantwell

The death has occurred of Ignatius Cantwell, Upper Waterbarrack, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, July 9 (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Maura. He will be sadly missed by his sons Pat, Mark and Fergal, daughters Fiona and Ruth, brothers Jim, Tom and Ger, sister Jo, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, his extended family and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at noon in St Canice's Church for family and close friends only (maximum 50 poeple) followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Ignatius's family would like to offer their special thanks to the staff at St Luke's Hospital and Dr Frank Chambers.

For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, Ignatius's Requiem Mass will be streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.

The late Liam Quinn

The death has occurred of Liam Quinn, Clinstown Road, Freshford, Kilkenny. Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Selena, Jenny, grandchildren, sons-in-law, mother-in-law Bridget Collins, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Mass will take place (max 50 people) in St Lachtain's Church on Saturday at noon. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery.