Brian Cody wants you for the Kilkenny Team!

If you love Kilkenny and have some time to spare, then this new tourism initiative might be just the thing for you!

The majority of people living in Ireland will seek to holiday at home this year and many will opt to take a Staycation. Kilkenny is already a popular visitor destination and is likely to be high on the list of places that people will choose to visit in 2020.

Kilkenny County Council is launching the Kilkenny Welcome Team, where local volunteers will meet and greet visitors, providing a warm Kilkenny welcome along with helpful information, such as the opening hours to attractions, ATM locations, train and bus times and interesting snippets about Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Welcome Team will be on hand at high footfall locations around Kilkenny city to provide this type of information. Kilkenny Welcome Team volunteers will be fully trained in Covid-19 protocols and public safety and comfort will be a priority at all times.

Brian Cody, manager of the Kilkenny Senior hurling team is supporting the initiative. He said that "there is a good understanding in the wider community that the 2020 tourism season has been decimated by the pandemic. Visitor attractions and hospitality providers have been closed for months and the very future survival of some businesses are threatened. Many people want to help and the Kilkenny Welcome Team provides an opportunity for individuals to put the Kilkenny jersey on and play their part in our recovery process."

In announcing the initiative, Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Andrew Mc Guinness added that "Kilkenny is quickly responding to the considerable challenges presented by the pandemic. We are preparing for a late and potentially strong season of domestic visitors and would encourage local people to volunteer to participate in this positive initiative aimed at supporting Kilkenny’s tourism sector."

The launch of the Kilkenny Welcome Team initiative demonstrates the commitment of Kilkenny County Council in supporting the local tourism sector in its endeavours to adapt and maximise the remainder of the 2020 tourism season. This innovative tourism initiative has been developed in association with Kilkenny Tourism and the Kilkenny Tourism Recovery Task Force.

If you’re interested in being part of the Kilkenny Welcome Team, please apply at this link: www.Kilkennycoco.ie/ teamkilkenny. Closing date for receipt of application is Monday 20th July at 5pm.