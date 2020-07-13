Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 13, 2020

The late Marion Baayens

The death has occurred of Marion Baayens, Rochestown, Glenmore, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday, July 12, peacefully at SignaCare, New Ross. Marion will be sadly missed by her sons René and Marcus, grandchildren Lieke and Bram, her cousin and good friend Rachel, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Marion on Monday, July 13, in St James's Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by private cremation. To view Marion's funeral live please clink the link https://www.glenmoreparish.com. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Marion's family can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Bridget (Bridie) Brennan (née Lawler)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Brennan (née Lawler) 84 Fatima Place, Kilkenny City, July 12, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, after a short illness, Bridget (Bridie), in her 95th year, pre-deceased by her sisters Aggie and Margaret, beloved wife of the late Billy and much loved mother of Sean, Rita, Tom, Bernadette, Marion and Liam, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers James, Paddy, Thomas, Willie and Michael, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, Bridie will repose in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (July 14) from 5pm for family and friends, with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Cathedral (driving via Fatima Place). Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am (max of 50 people). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Bridie's family may do so at RIP.ie.

The late Rita Kirwan (née McEvoy)

The death has occurred of Rita Kirwan (née McEvoy), San Therese, Jerpoint Church and Goatsbridge, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Rital died peacefully on Sunday, July 12 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Padraic and son John. Fondly missed by her children Brideen, Ger, Pat (Durrow), Angela Slattery (Narraghmore), Maura Hughes (Belturbet) and Liz Comboy (Knutsford, Cheshire), daughters-in-law Mags and Alison, sons-in-law Ian, Cathal and Ken, her 15 grandchildren John, David, Richard, Ned, Kieran, Jamie, Aine, Dearbhla, Pauric, Eimear, Aoife, Orlaith, Oisin, Aishling and Rory, sister-in-law Bernie McDonald Cork, brother-in-law Tommy O Halloran Mullinahone, cousins, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. HSE Covid Regulations on funerals will apply.

The late Michael (Micky) Moloney

The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) Moloney, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Micky passed away, unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Alison, Paul, Martin, Martina and Patricia. Pre-deceased by his son, baby Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Pat, mother-in-law Bridget Scully, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his adoring grandchildren Ben, Emma, Caitlin, Martha and Brooke, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, Micky's remains will be reposing at Donnacha Doyle and Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, on Tuesday from 5pm until 7.30pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St Senan's Church, Kilmacow (via his residence) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Moloney family, can use the online service on RIP.ie.

The late Elizabeth (Lizzie) Nolan (née Martin)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Nolan (née Martin), Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Nolan (nee Martin) (Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) July 11, peacefully, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Elizabeth (Lizzie), beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of Lilian, Catherine, Pat and Jimmy, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Mick and Dermot, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends and in accordance with current social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St John's Church (max of 50 people) with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Lizzie's family can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Kathleen Campbell

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell, Tara Cottage, Carlow Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow and formerly Cloneen, Crettyard, Kilkenny, July 11, peacefully at her residence, following a short illness. Kathleen, predeceased by her brother Bobby, deeply regretted by her brother James, sister Mary, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 6pm on Sunday, with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm (in accordance with current social distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday morning to the Church Of The Sacred Heart, Moneenroe to arrive for private Requiem Mass at 11am (max of 50 people). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of condolence for Kathleen's family may be left in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The late Cecilia Dunne

The death has occurred of Cecilia Dunne, London and formerly Fennor Urlingford, Thurles, Tipperary / Urlingford, Kilkenny. Cecilia died, peacefully, on June 21. Predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Tanya and Natasha, grandson Yann, sisters Judy, Mary, Jane and Kate, brothers John, Michael, Martin and Larry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Monday evening for family and friends from 6pm, followed by removal to the church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving at 7.30pm. In keeping with current Government guidelines a family funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at noon, followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Those who cannot attend due to current restrictions, can leave messages of condolence in the section on RIP.ie.