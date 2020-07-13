Horses stolen from a field in Thomastown

A mare and foal were stolen from a field in Jerpoint over the week and gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance.

Gardaí received a report of the theft between 6.30pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday.

The horses are thought to have been stolen and not have escaped as there is no damage to the property.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Thomastown on (056) 7754150.