Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The late Eileen Delaney (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Eileen Delaney (née Byrne), Lr Conahy, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Ardkeen Hospital. Wife of the late Edward (Neddie). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Josephine, sons Seamus, Eamonn and Paddy, daughters-in-law Maria, Ann and Nora, sons-in-law Ger and David, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place at 12.00 noon on Tuesday in St Colman's Church, Conahy. A Memorial Mass for Eileen will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so at RIP.ie. To view Eileen's Funeral Mass please follow the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLO3w4uMlX5eZUMsmrtv5WA

The late Milo Power

The death has occurred of Milo Power, Rossinan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny on Sunday, July 12, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, brother John, sister Maria (Grace). Milo will be sadly missed by his brothers Dixie, Gerard and Seamus, brother-in-law Martin, Sisters-in-law Maura, Mary and Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Milo's will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday, July 13 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, removal on Tuesday uly 14 to St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. A celebration of Milo's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Milo's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Bridget (Bridie) Brennan (née Lawler)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Brennan (née Lawler) 84 Fatima Place, Kilkenny City, July 12, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, after a short illness, Bridget (Bridie), in her 95th year, pre-deceased by her sisters Aggie and Margaret, beloved wife of the late Billy and much loved mother of Sean, Rita, Tom, Bernadette, Marion and Liam, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers James, Paddy, Thomas, Willie and Michael, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, Bridie will repose in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (July 14) from 5pm for family and friends, with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Cathedral (driving via Fatima Place). Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am (max of 50 people). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Bridie's family may do so at RIP.ie.

The late Rita Kirwan (née McEvoy)

The death has occurred of Rita Kirwan (née McEvoy), San Therese, Jerpoint Church and Goatsbridge, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Rital died peacefully on Sunday, July 12 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Padraic and son John. Fondly missed by her children Brideen, Ger, Pat (Durrow), Angela Slattery (Narraghmore), Maura Hughes (Belturbet) and Liz Comboy (Knutsford, Cheshire), daughters-in-law Mags and Alison, sons-in-law Ian, Cathal and Ken, her 15 grandchildren John, David, Richard, Ned, Kieran, Jamie, Aine, Dearbhla, Pauric, Eimear, Aoife, Orlaith, Oisin, Aishling and Rory, sister-in-law Bernie McDonald Cork, brother-in-law Tommy O Halloran Mullinahone, cousins, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. HSE Covid Regulations on funerals will apply.

The late Michael (Micky) Moloney

The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) Moloney, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Micky passed away, unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Alison, Paul, Martin, Martina and Patricia. Pre-deceased by his son, baby Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Pat, mother-in-law Bridget Scully, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his adoring grandchildren Ben, Emma, Caitlin, Martha and Brooke, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, Micky's remains will be reposing at Donnacha Doyle and Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, on Tuesday from 5pm until 7.30pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St Senan's Church, Kilmacow (via his residence) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Moloney family, can use the online service on RIP.ie.