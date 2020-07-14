Prison for robbing Kilkenny musican at knifepoint

A young man who admitting robbing a musician on his way home was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, with the final two years suspended, at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Shane Delaney was residing in the Good Shepherd Centre in Church Lane at the time of the offence.

Garda Colin McMenamin told the court that at approximately 2am on November 6, 2017 the injured party was on his way home.

“He had left a chipper and was walking home. He was in Irishtown and he crossed the road when he got hit from behind. He fell to the ground and got repeatedly hit.”

The garda told the court that there were two males involved in the robbery. A wallet was stolen from the injured party's coat pocket and a watch was stolen from his wrist and a chain was pulled off his neck.

“When they went through his wallet they saw a bank card. The men demanded that they go to an ATM and said that they would clear out his account and would get €400 each but the injured party said no,” the court heard.

A co-accused then pulled out a blade and the injured party felt like he had no choice and he went with them.

The two men and the injured party saw a garda car parked in a loading bay and the injured party was warned ‘not to try anything’. The injured party was covered in blood from the assault.

The court heard that the injured party was a member of a folk band and was just bank from touring India at the time.

A sum of 2,000 Indian rupees was stolen along with €80, a watch and an iPhone.

The injured party sustained facial injuries during the assault and was ‘afraid for his safety throughout and thought he would get cut’.

Delaney was arrested a short time later and questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with the robbery.

The defendant told gardaí that he was walking behind the injured party on the date in question.

“I hit him and I emptied his pockets. I told him I would pound the head off him if he didn’t get the money,” he said and admitted hitting ‘three or four punches’ to the injured party’s face.

The court heard that the defendant has three previous convictions prior to the date of the robbery.

Defence barrister, Richard Downey said that his client has mental health and learning difficulties. He left school at 15 and was diagnosed with Aspergers at an early age. He was homeless at the time of the offence and that he had made full admissions after his arrest.

Mr Delaney told the judge that he wanted to apologise and added that ‘it was not something that I would normally do’.

A number of probation and medical reports were handed into the court.

Mr Downey pointed out to the court that his client ‘ did not take the lead role and was highly intoxicated at the time.’

“The other individual was the main aggressor and he carried the knife,” he added.

Judge Cormac Quinn said that the injured party had been held at knifepoint and beaten but added that the defendant was ‘naive’ and ‘easily led’. He convicted him of robbery and sentenced him to three and a half years in prison and suspended the final two years on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to remain under the supervision of the Probation Services for two years following his release from prison.