Kilkenny reveals its top 20 activities for the over 55’s

Travel is for everyone regardless of age, but for the over 55’s many are increasingly looking for activities to explore, discover new experiences or simply go back to old places that they had visited in the past.

Kilkenny has a huge variety of activities from cultural attractions; leisurely walks to guided tours and whiskey tasting!

Here Visit Kilkenny lists its top 20 places for the over 55’s to visit:

Medieval Mile

Step back in time, even centuries and experience Ireland’s Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny city. Let experienced and entertaining guides lead you through the museum revealing the secrets behind the most famous pieces on display. Learn how the High Crosses were made, what their engravings represent and the stories that they tell. www.medievalmilemuseum.ie

Kells Priory

The Augustine priory of Kells is situated alongside King's River beside the village of Kells outside Kilkenny. One of its most striking features is a collection of medieval tower houses spaced at intervals along and within walls which enclose a site of just over 3 acres. It consists of a church, a chapel, prior's residence or sacristy and a number of domestic buildings for visitors to explore. https://www.discoverireland. ie/Arts-Culture-Heritage/ kells-priory/11172

Jerpoint Park

Visit the unique Heritage Site in Jerpoint Park and enjoy a guided tour of the footprints of a deserted 12th Century Medieval town dating back to 1200AD. Your local guide will delve into the history and importance of this once thriving town called Newtown Jerpoint. Jerpoint Park also offers Angling for wild Salmon and wild brown trout or why not try something completely unique and come watch their Sheep Dog demonstration, showcasing man and dog working together as one. www.jerpointpark.com

Jerpoint Abbey Guided Tour

An outstanding Cistercian abbey founded in the second half of the 12th century. The church with its Romanesque detail dates from this period. In the transept chapels visitors can see a 13th to 16th century tomb sculpture. The tower and cloister date from the 15th century. Included in the admission fee, is a free guided tour of the partially restored monastic ruins with its magnificently sculptured cloister arcade and exhibition centre is an exemplary experience of Ireland’s Ancient East. https://www.discoverireland. ie/Arts-Culture-Heritage/ jerpoint-abbey/405

Walk the Medieval Mile

Walking Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile with a local guide is how conversation flows, weaving together rich architectural highlights and gossip through the centuries.

The Medieval Mile linking 13th-century St Canice’s Cathedral and the Anglo-Norman castle runs through its heart. Then climbing up the 100ft, 9th-century Round Tower beside the cathedral, you enjoy the most wonderful views over the city. The walk culminates at the beautiful Kilkenny Castle where you can explore the grounds or enjoy a tour of this historic castle. visitkilkenny.ie/ explore/irelands-medieval-mile

Picnic in Woodstock Gardens

Explore the Kilkenny countryside with a visit to Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, overlooking the River Nore Valley and the picturesque village of Inistioge. Features include a walled garden, rose garden, rockery garden, a recreated Turner Conservatory, a collection of rare and exotic trees in the arboretum and much more including many tranquil woodland walks. A relaxing and beautiful environment in which to spend a day with a picnic! www.woodstock.ie

Jerpoint Glass Tour

Learn the art of glassblowing at Jerpoint Glass, an Irish handmade glass company and a true family business. Established in 1979 by Keith and Kathleen Leadbetter, together with their small team of glass blowers, they have built Jerpoint into an internationally recognised name.

Here you can learn all about their glass makers’ studio, the gallery shop and about a day and a day in the life of an Irish handmade glass company! Visitors to the studio and shop are welcome to view the glassblowing free of charge during working hours.www.jerpointglass.com



Nicholas Mosse Pottery

The crafty and creative will enjoy the tea room and treasure trove that is the Nicholas Mosse Pottery shop, where visitors can view staff at work through glass walls, and educate themselves from informative displays which offer an insight into the pottery process. The artisans who work at the pottery are all local and trained in-house to make, or ‘throw’, the pottery shapes and to decorate them. In fact, every piece of Nicholas Mosse undergoes a 20 step, handmade process. Come see for yourself! www.nicholasmosse.com

Shopping in Kilkenny Design Centre - Home of Irish Craft & Design

Kilkenny Shop has been at the forefront of promoting the finest Irish craft and design for over 50 years and is home to Ireland's largest collection of Irish Kilkenny Design. The Centre offers an unrivalled selection of Irish handcrafted gifts. While it has many imitators, the Centre remains Ireland’s most prestigious source of Irish gifts of exceptional quality, all chosen with a discerning eye for quality, uniqueness and style. www.kilkennydesign.com

Afternoon Tea in Butler House & Gardens

Afternoon tea in Kilkenny is a ritual best enjoyed at Butler House. It has even been said that Butler House serves one of the Best Afternoon Tea experiences in the country!

Guests will enjoy the historic setting of Butler House with the splendour of the large bay windows, original plastered ceilings, crisp white linen, castle views and the finest locally sourced food. The tea room walls are adorned with magnificent pieces of art from the Basil Goulding Collection. www.butler.ie/ afternoon-tea.

Falconry at Lyrath Estate

Even before recorded history, our ancestors flew birds of prey. From the steppes of Asia to medieval Europe, from 5000 years ago to the present day, falconry has become a way of life for falconers around the world. A Hawkeye falconry experience will teach you how to fly a trained raptor on the grounds of the Lyrath Estate Kilkenny. The falconry experience is one of the most hands-on experiences in Ireland's ancient East. You will have the opportunity to hold and examine these exquisite creatures up close and learn how to beckon the hawk to return to you after it has departed for the trees. You will set off for your Hawk Walk with a Falconer. Here, you will take primary control of the hawk, calling it to your gloved forearm. www.lyrath.com

Kilkenny Tasting Tours

Explore the very best of produce that Kilkenny has to offer with a foodie ‘tasting tour’. Working over 30 years in the Kilkenny food sector, Anne Neary and her team will treat your taste buds to food experience like no other. Crowned Ireland’s Foodie Destination for 2018, Kilkenny boasts some of the finest food producers, retailers and restaurants in Ireland. This guided tour takes you back in time through Kilkenny’s medieval heritage, tasting along the way to meet the makers, movers and shakers on the Kilkenny food scene. www.kilkennytastingtours.com

Kilkenny Walking Tours

Join local historian and history teacher, Pat Tynan for a city walking tour. Pat's Walking Tour will bring to life the stories and characters of Kilkenny's Medieval history which established Kilkenny as one of Ireland's most successful Medieval Norman inland cities in Ireland, plenty of humour as walkers discover the hidden streets, laneways and side streets of the city. www.kilkennywalkingtours.ie

Whiskey Tasting Experience at Kilkenny Hibernian

Sample some of the finest whiskeys in the world at the Hibernian Bar at the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel. Located in the heart of Kilkenny city, the whiskey Exchange carries over 150 whiskies, its lively feel with attentive service, open fire and candlelit crystal glasses will make this a unique experience. https://www. kilkennywhiskeyguild.com/the- whiskey-exchange

Goatsbridge Trout Farm

Established in 1961 Goatsbridge Trout Farm is now a thriving family business, offering guided tours to visitors where they can explore and watch the trout at different stages from ova in the hatchery until they reach maturity at 20 months. The farms products are also available from their farm shops and include fresh, smoked, barbecued, tinned, pate and a very special Trout Caviar. www.goatsbridgetrout.ie

Fred Malzards & Hurling Experience

A great pub located in Stoneyford, Kilkenny that offers the best craic and great music. Fred Malzards offers a traditional Irish Pub experience, with traditional Irish instruments available for you to play, or sing along with the local musicians in the bar. Learn how to hurl: in a relaxed, fun environment, learn all about Ireland’s ancient Gaelic game of hurling with neighbours, young and old. www.malzards.com

Golf in Mount Juliet

For those who enjoy a game of golf, there is nowhere better than the surrounds of the championship course of Mount Juliet. Overlooking Ballylinch Stud, the 32-bedroom Manor House is home to the magnificent award winning Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, where the Irish Open and other major championships have been played. www.mountjuliet.ie/golf/

Visit to Kilfane Glen & Waterfall

Kilfane Glen & Waterfall is a rugged but beautiful 6-hectare garden that has retained its original character as conceived by the prominent Power family in the 1790s. The idyllic landscape features wild fox-gloves, ferns and other plants. It comprises a 30-foot waterfall, rustic grotto and thatched summerhouse, where visitors may take a short break from strolling the grounds. www.kilfane.com

Ramble around Inistioge

Enjoy a leisurely amble around the picturesque village of Inistioge. The walk takes in the tree-lined square and then leads down to the river. The green area by the river is delightful and if you continue under the bridge you will be able to see Mount Sandford Castle and a number of historic churches and the ruins of the 13th Augustinian Priory. /visitkilkenny.ie/ explore/inistioge

Famine Experience

For history lovers, visit Kilkenny Union Workhouse adjacent to Kilkenny Train Station. The workhouse has now been beautifully restored as MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre where you will find this FREE audio visual self-led tour of the Irish Famine. Hear the heart breaking and poignant human stories recorded in local newspaper articles and minute books from the Board of Guardians, a true reflection of the Kilkenny Famine Experience from the perspective of the Workhouse inmates and staff. https:// kilkennyfamineexperience.com/

Commenting on the variety of attractions for the over 55’s, Brian Tyrrell, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism said; “At Kilkenny Tourism, we understand that the kind of holiday you take in your late 50’s,60’s or 70’s is very different from that you take when you are 20 years old!! The good news is that Kilkenny has something to meet almost every need and interest, which means it’s time to start checking off some of those bucket list items and explore our medieval city with www.visitkilkenny.ie.”

Accommodation Offers:

Butler Active (55+) Package: 2 Nights from €280

Escape to Kilkenny city and enjoy a 2 night stay in luxury at the 4 star Butler House with a scrumptious full Irish breakfast and two passes to the Medieval Mile Museum in the heart of Kilkenny City. Total Stay from €280. *Minimum 2 Night Stay.

Butler House and Garden is the charming Dower House of Kilkenny Castle since 1786.This unique House in Kilkenny brings history, charm, romance and a warm welcome to all who visit. Sleep, dine or celebrate those milestones in life in timeless and unique surroundings. The superb location of Butler House offers visitors the very best of Kilkenny City. Through the front door, you will find Patrick Street, a two-minute walk to the centre. Through the back door, you will find the internationally renowned Butler House Walled Garden. This charming Georgian Garden was restored to its former glory in 1999 and boasts its own private entrance to the Castle yard and Kilkenny Castle.

Visit www.Butler.ie or call (056) 772 2828.

Kilkenny River Court Hotel - Older & Wiser – 3 Nights from €345 per room

From €345 per room (total stay) (Midweek Stays)

The Kilkenny River Court Hotel is a stylish 4 star Kilkenny hotel located right in the heart of this beautiful medieval city. Each guest room is stylishly decorated with splendid fine furnishings, crisp white linens and soft neutral tones, ensuring a restful night’s sleep every night. Most guest rooms overlook the River Nore with sensational views of Kilkenny Castle. Free Wi-Fi and complimentary car parking is available. Guests can dine at the award winning Riverside Restaurant or Terrace Kitchen both offering stunning views of Kilkenny Castle, exceptional service and delicious food. The Riverview Bar is comfortable and friendly with an extensive food menu that is served all day, every day! Call: 056 7723388. Visit: www.rivercourthotel.com

Package of €345 per room includes:

• Three nights accommodation

• Full Irish Breakfast each morning

• 4-course dinner on each evening of your stay

• Car Parking

*Hotel prices are subject to availability and terms and conditions apply. Prices correct at time of issue.

For more see www.visitkilkenny.ie