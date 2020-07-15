Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The late John Corcoran

The death has occurred of John Corcoran, Desart, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / Killenaule, Tipperary. Predeceased by his infant son, Gerard and infant grandson Mikey. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and his family: Carmel, Breda, Marie, John, Brendan and Cathriona; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his grandchildren; also his brother, Michael, sisters Joan, Mary and Rena, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place. John will repose at his home (R95 E304) on Wednesday July 15, 2020, from 4 to 7pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Kilmanagh, for Funeral Mass at midday. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeefe. If you wish to express your condolences please use the link at RIP.ie.