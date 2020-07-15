Dine-in service reopens in Kilkenny McDonald's with new safety measures
It will be table service, and customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member, the number of people, and contact number
McDonald's dine-in service to open in Kilkenny today
McDonald’s Ireland has announced that its restaurant on Hebron Road, Kilkenny, will reopen its dine-in service area from today (Wednesday, July 15).
The local restaurant is among 27 nationwide that will reopen dine-in service areas with a range of new safety measures which will see customers served via table service only.
In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to dine-in to leave their contact details by either scanning a QR code with their smart phone or via a dedicated website with the URL details provided on each table. Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).
Social distancing measures will also be in place, only allowing a certain number of diners inside at any one time, whilst ensuring couriers and takeaway customers can still visit to collect off-premises food.
These measures are on top of the existing steps in place for protecting customers, employees and delivery partner couriers:
Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers
Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing
Protective equipment including Perspex screens, face coverings and for customer and courier facing employees, gloves
Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes
Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings
Fewer people on each shift
Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible
This is the latest phase of McDonald’s reopening plan which aims to expand the dine-in service to further restaurants over the coming weeks. For the latest updates on McDonald’s safety measures, please see the McDonald's Ireland website.
