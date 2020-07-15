Forty-unit housing development for Gowran approved - with 18 conditions

A new 40-unit housing development with 87 car parking spaces proposed for Ogenty in Gowran will go ahead, after An Bord Pleanala rejected an appeal.

Two residents of Ogenty, Kilkenny Road in Gowran, had appealed against the decision by Kilkenny County Council to grant permission subject to conditions. The appeal raised a number of issues including the presence of a nearby historic landfill.

Following a site visit, the Bord’s inspector felt that a Stage Two Appropriate Assessment should be carried out. Setting out reasons and considerations, the inspector recommended planning permission be granted, with conditions.

In its order, the Bord agreed, and found that the proposed development “would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of adjoining properties, would not seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience”.

It said the proposed development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In its direction, the Bord set out a lengthy list of 18 conditions, including that pedestrian connectivity through the site be improved, that mitigation measures around the landfill be addressed, and that a minimum of 10% of the car parking spaces will provide facilities for charging electric vehicles. It also said an archaeological excavation shall be carried out on certain areas of the site.