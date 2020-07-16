Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 16, 2020

The late William (Billy) Butler

The death has occured of William (Billy) Butler, Kilcumney, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny. Who died peacfully at his residence today, July 15, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife Ger, daughters Julie and Jodie, sons in law Chris and Stephen, grandchildren, Nuala, Cillian and Annie. Brother Henry, sisters Alice, June and Lilly, pre-deceased by his sister Mary. Sisters in-law, brothers in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence, from 2pm on Thursday, July 16, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral service, noon at his residence at Friday, July 17. Removal thereafter for burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny home care team. Due to Covid-19 regulations, funeral arrangments private.

The late Patrick (Pat) Cassin

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Cassin, Late of Alphonsus Road and Tusnua Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, July 15, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his mam Nancy, brother Michael. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving dad Tom, all the Cuddy and Grant families, all his working colleagues at Rehab and all his friends and staff at Tusnua, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Pat will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday, July 16 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, removal on Friday, July 17, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Pat's family can do so on RIP.ie.