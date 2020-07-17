Enterprising Kilkenny teenagers are crafting new furniture from old wood

Two 2020 Leaving Cert students have turned exam uncertainty into a creative opportunity.



Harriet Smith and James Campden, who were preparing to sit their Leaving Cert at Colaiste Pobail Osraí before the coronavirus upset their plans, decided not to sit around waiting for something to happen but set up their own small business.

Harriet and James made a choice to empower themselves, create their own opportunities and embrace a life which they can formulate for themselves.



The teenagers took action early in the lockdown, developing their skills in a short space of time, and began a small enterprise which over the last few months has grown and grown.

With an awareness of environmental issues, it was important to Harriet and James not to add to the world’s problems, and to do something that saves the planet rather than add to the problems.



With this in mind ‘Seanadhmad Go Nua,’ translated from Irish as old wood to new wood, was created, at their homes near Kilmanagh. The company name encompasses everything they want to achieve by saving as much wood waste as they can.

The old to the new also represents how they are trying to make a change to their lives and progress forward with care and attention, to not waste time or valued resources.



Seanadhmad Go Nua specialises in a range of rustic furniture made out of reclaimed materials, from garden benches, seating and planters to bookcases, cupboards and bespoke pieces made to order.

Each piece of reclaimed wood is delicately restored back to its original beauty and hand crafted to fantastic new pieces of furniture.



It is wonderful to see wood restored in this way rather than it being burned, discarded or put into landfill.

These two teenagers have refused to be negative and are working hard to make change in themselves in the hope that they can make peoples lives happier and send ripples of change to all who encounter them.

Have a look on their Facebook page Seanadhmad Go Nua where you can see some of the orders they have crafted and delivered so far.



Their order book is full and they are happily working together every day on orders that are coming in.

Proud mum Gill Campden says Harriet and James are a great example of how we need to change and take a different perspective on life, they are free, creative and adventurous.

If you would like to purchase one of their pieces, or have a beloved piece of furniture that needs upcycling, then check in with them, they would be delighted to assist you.