Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 17, 2020

The late Mary O'Keeffe (née Fripps)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (née Fripps), who died on Thursday, July 16, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her dad Michael. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Eamon, her adoring children Conor, Ellen and Mike, Conor's partner Lisa, her much cherished granddaughter Maizy, her mam May, brother John, her twin sister Eleanor (Ryan), Mairéad (Fripps-James) and Ann (Finn), brothers-in-law Fionnbhara, Adrian and John, mother-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing at her home on Friday, July 17, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm, removal on Saturday, July 18, to St Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY PLEASE. DONATIONS, IF DESIRED, TO THE SOLAS CENTRE WATERFORD C/O OF POWERS FUNERAL DIRECTORS, FERRYBANK. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Mary's family can do so on RIP.ie.