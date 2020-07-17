Farmyard targeted by opportunist criminals in Danesfort

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a shed in Danesfort in Co Kilkenny on Thursday between 11am and 6pm.

The homeowner returned home to find the gates into the farmyard open and the lock missing.

The lock on a shed door had been cut and an orange Husqvarna ride on lawn mower, worth approximately €4,000 had been

taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Bennettsbridge on (056) 7727112.