Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 20, 2020

The late Annie (Nano) Brennan (née O'Shea)

The death has occurred of Annie (Nano) Brennan (née O'Shea), Mayhora, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Mick, brothers Paddy and Jack, sisters Maggie, Mary, Bridie and Helen. Nano will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Catherine, Mary, Breda and Bernie, son Michael, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Joe Brennan, John Glennon and Joe Fitzpatrick, grandchildren, great granddaughter, sister Tessie, brothers Richard, Tommy and Mick, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 3pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. (Current social distance guidelines apply at the house). Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. (Family and close friends only maximum 50 people allowed in the church).

Requiem Mass for Nano can be viewed on the Parish Webcam http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/ A Memorial Mass will take place at a future date. Due to the Covid-19 directive and restraints on people attending funerals if you wish to offer your sympathies please use the online condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late May Fripps (nee Carroll)

The death has occurred of May Fripps (nee Carroll), Dungooley, Carrigeen, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday, July 19, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by husband Michael, daughter Mary (O'Keeffe). May will be sadly missed by her son John, daughters Mairéad (Fripps-Jones), Eleanor (Ryan) and Ann (Finn), sons-in-law Adrian, Eamon, Fionnbhara, and John, granchildren Conor, Jessica, Michael, Shauna, Mark, Robert, Ellen and Mike, great granddaughter Maisy, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May will be reposing at her home on Monday, July 20 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm, removal on Tuesday, July 21 to St Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, arriving for Requiem Mass at noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the COPD Support Ireland c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. A celebration of May's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to May's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Maura Crickley (née Brannigan)

The death has occurred of Maura Crickley (née Brannigan), Grange's Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Maura Crickley (nee Brannigan) (Granges Road, Kilkenny) July 17. Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of James and Mags. She will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, brother Kieran, son-in-law Kevin, granddaughter Lily-Mae, nephews, nieces, her extended family and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Maura will take place on Monday (July 20) at 11am in St Canice's Church for family and close friends only (maximum of 50 people) followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, Maura's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.

The late Margaret Malone (née Maddock)

The death has occurred of Margaret Malone (née Maddock), Listerlin, Tullogher, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Breda and Gerry, sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, grandsons, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

A family funeral will take place on Monday (July 20) in St. David's Church, Listerlin (Mullinarrigle), (max 50 people in church), followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolence' section on RIP.ie. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.